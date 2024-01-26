Ras Al Khaimah, Jan 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a bogey free 68 to comfortably make the cut at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship here on Friday.

After playing a round of 2-under par 70 late into the evening, Sharma was back early on Friday for his second round.

Sharma is now placed T-33 and has two more rounds to improve on that.

Sharma opened and closed with a birdie in the second round and had birdies in the first, third, 14th and the 18th.

In the first round, Sharma had five birdies against three bogeys after starting from the 10th. He had two bogeys on the back nine but recovered with four birdies and one bogey on the second nine which was the front side of the Al Hamra Golf Club.

India's other player in the field, Om Prakash Chouhan, who earned a DP World Tour card by virtue of topping the PGTI Tour in 2023, had a rough start. He carded 2-over 74 in the first and was due to finish late on Friday and faced an uphill task to make the cut which was likely to be around 3-under.

Manuel Elvira of Spain, who shot 68 in the first round, was 10-under for the second and reached 14-under for sole lead.

Callum Shinkwin, who carded a course-record equalling ten under par 62 to take a two stroke lead after day one, was still up there after a second round 69. He is 13-under.

Rasmus Hojgaard, whose twin brother is lying second at halfway stage at the Farmers Insurance on the PGA, was lying third after the first round.

Hojgaard shot 66. He was 7-under through 15 holes in second and at 13-under with three more holes to play.

