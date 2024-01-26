Two top Premier League sides – Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City – will clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup, in what promises to be a high-octane game. There have been few games played in January, with the defending champions last in action close to two weeks ago. Pep Guardiola’s side is trailing Liverpool in the English Premier League but given their experience in handling title runs, it should go down to the wire. Opponent Tottenham Hotspur have often beaten Manchester City in their own backyard and they will feel their performances this season make them a tough side to beat. Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. . FA Cup 2023-24: David Brooks Shines as AFC Bournemouth Defeats Swansea City to Enter Fifth Round.

Dejan Kulusevski will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game while the likes of Heung Min-Son and Pape Matar Sarr are representing their national team and will not be available for the game. Richarlison is expected to lead the attack with Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson as the wingers. Rodrigo Bentancur is a key player in midfield for the home side as he can control the tempo of the contest.

Julian Alvarez and Kevin de Bruyne form the front two for Manchester City, with both having the knack of coming away with key goals. Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden may not be the conventional wide men but they can maintain possession, which will be crucial here. Rodri and Mateo Kovacic in midfield will break up play and move the ball forward for the attackers to create chances. 'I'm Running Out of Energy' Jurgen Klopp to Leave Liverpool at the End of Season, German Coach Makes Announcement in Emotional Message to Fans (Watch Video).

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup 2023-24 on Saturday, January 27. The fourth-round match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City football match on the SonyLIV app and website. It will not be an easy game for both these sides but expect the Blues to secure a narrow victory here.

