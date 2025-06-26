Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) Shoan Ganguly bettered his national meet record in 400m medley on the fifth and final day of the Senior National Aquatic Championships with Karnataka finishing at the top with a haul of total 41 medals.

Karnataka's Ganguly clocked 4:24.64 to finish first in the 400m medley whereas Advait Page came in second with 4:26.90, followed by Aryan Nehra from Madhya Pradesh with a timing of 4:30.35.

In women's 800m freestyle, Delhi's Bhavya Sachdeva claimed the gold medal with 9:09.67, followed by Telangana's Vritti Agarwal (9:18.16) and Maharashtra's Aditi Satish Hegde (9:18.20) at second and third respectively.

Maharashtra's Rishabh Das finished first with 56.13 in men's 100m backstroke while Karnataka duo of Utkarsh Patil (56.29) and Akash Mani (56.35) came second and third respectively.

In women's 100m backstroke, Karnataka's Vihitha Loganathan bagged the gold medal with 1:05.18 followed by Bengal's Soubrity Mondal (1:05.19) and Odisha's Pratyasa Ray (1:05.64).

SSCB's Likith Prema finished first in men's 100m breaststroke with 1:03.16, while Tamil Nadu pair of Danush Suresh (1:03.11) and MS Yadesh Babu (1:03.81) came in second and third respectively.

In women's 100m breaststroke, RSPB's Harshitha Jayaram finished with 1:13.24 followed by Mannata Mishra (Odisha) and Saanvi Deshwal (Maharashtra), who both clocked 1:15.57.

On the final day of the 78th edition of the tournament, Karnataka recorded a total haul of 41 medals including 16 gold medals, 11 silver and 14 bronze.

At the second was Tamil Nadu with 16 medals (8 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze) followed by Maharashtra at third with overall 17 medals (4 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze).

