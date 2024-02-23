Odisha's Shristi Upadhyay is having yet another fruitful outing at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi, clinching three medals including gold medals in the 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly, and a silver medal in the 50m butterfly. Reflecting on her success, Shristi emphasizes the significance of learning from seniors during the Khelo India University Games and striving to outperform them. Khelo India University Games 2023: Swimmer Shubhrant Patra Give Jain University Headstart; Utkal Varsity in Second Spot.

"This is my third edition of Khelo India University Games and it has always been a platform to learn from seniors," Shristi remarks, highlighting her admiration for fellow swimmer Kalyani Saxena.

Recounting Saxena's dominance in the 200m butterfly event, Shristi said, "I have always looked up to her, her technique, her endurance, and her approach to competition. While she has inspired me, I always wanted to go ahead of her, and I am fortunate to have now done it."

Her aspirations turned into reality as Shristi triumphed over Saxena in both the last edition and the current edition of the Khelo India University Games 200m butterfly event to win the gold while Kalyani Saxena secured the silver medal.

Moreover, Shristi, who trains at the Odisha Swimming High Performance Centre acknowledges the strategic timing of the KIUG 2023, which coincides with her offseason and 'deloading' period.

"While we are always preparing for Senior Nationals and National games, the timing of this tournament is right after our offseason and 'deloading', this allows us to recalibrate and gauge where our performance level is at after our off-season," said Shristi.

Shristi went on to underscore her determination to give her best at every competition, "I always try to give my best at every competition, and I am looking to beat my personal best." Notably, Shristi will also be competing in 200m IM, 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke at the Khelo India University Games.

