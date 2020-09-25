Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday appointed the experienced Thangboi Singto as the senior team assistant coach and its youth set-up's technical director.

The 46-year-old Manipuri coach has penned a long-term deal with the club as he joins Manolo Marquez's staff ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 8.

"We have stepped into a new era and we have strong plans in place as we aim to build a robust structure," said Singto after completing the formalities.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "I have worked with Thangboi before and his vast experience of working in different set-ups across the country is very valuable.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 8.

"He has a fantastic record of working with young talent and he fits in perfectly into the role here with our club's vision to build a strong youth development structure.

"We have a long-term partnership with Borussia Dortmund with a heavy focus on youth and we're hoping to see things take shape soon," he added.

Singto began his coaching career at former I-League side Shillong Lajong in 2009 as an assistant coach before taking over the reins in 2013.

A brief stint with NorthEast United saw him work alongside Ricki Herbert in the inaugural season of the ISL.

In the ISL, Singto worked as the assistant coach and technical director for youth at Kerala Blasters (2017-19) before joining Odisha FC as their assistant coach for the 2019-20 season.

A person who can speak in multiple languages, Singto will be an important figure in the squad, especially for the vast number of young talent in the side.

"As a club, our aim is to provide opportunities to talented youngsters, and finding and honing them is our primary goal," Singto said.

"We aim to have a strong foundation for our club going into the future and hope that we are able to achieve that. I want to give my best and contribute towards the overall development of the football club," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)