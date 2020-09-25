Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on each other in the eighth game of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The match will take place at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams have suffered from a similar fate in their first games. Kolkata Knight Riders lost their first game against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the teams will leave no stone unturned to win their second game in the IPL 2020 and gain momentum on the points table. Both the teams have zero points in their kitty. In this article, we shall bring to you the seven things you need to know about the upcoming contest. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head:

The two teams have come across each other on 17 occasions. The Kolkata Knight Riders hold an edge over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchises have won 10 games and the remaining seven matches.

KKR vs SRH Key Players

Shubman Gill and Andre Russell would surely be the two players to watch out for from KKR. David Warner and Rashid Khan could steal the show from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR vs SRH Mini-Battles

David Warner vs Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill vs Rashid Khan could be the interesting clashes we will get to see during the course of the KKR vs SRH match.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 8 Venue

TheSheikh Al Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match eight between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR vs SRH Match Timings

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match 6 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

KKR vs SRH Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KKR vs SRH Likely Playing XIs

KKR Probable Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).