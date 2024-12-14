Melbourne [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Ahead of the New Zealand ODI series, Australia Women all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the ICC Women's Championship series after suffering a knee injury, Cricket Australia said.

Molineux has been managing knee troubles throughout the summer. Although she featured in the final two matches of Australia's 3-0 series sweep against India, Molineux experienced discomfort following the team's victory in the concluding ODI in Perth.

In her absence, all-rounder Heather Graham has been called up to join the squad as a replacement.

"Sophie Molineux has been withdrawn from the NZ Series due to knee soreness. Heather Graham will join the squad in New Zealand on Tuesday, following Tasmania's Women's National Cricket League matches against New South Wales in Hobart," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Molineux's injury comes as a significant setback for Australia, especially with the multi-format Ashes series at home looming large, starting on 9 January.

On a brighter note for Australia, captain Alyssa Healy is poised to make her comeback. Healy has been recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Women's T20 World Cup, which ruled her out of the tournament's latter stages and the subsequent India series.

The ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will kick off on December 19. The second and third matches of the ODI will be played on December 21 and 23, respectively. Wellington's Basin Reserve will host all the matches of the ODI series.

Schedule:

All matches will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington

First ODI: 19, December.Second ODI: 21 December. Third ODI: 23 December.

Australia's updated squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham. (ANI)

