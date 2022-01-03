Johannesburg, Jan 3 (PTI) South Africa were 35 for one at stumps in response to India's 202 all out on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa here on Monday.

Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen were batting on 11 and 14 respectively at close of play.

India, who reached 146 for five at tea, added 56 runs for the loss of five wickets during the final session.

Stand-in skipper K L Rahul (50) was the top-scorer for the visitors while R Ashwin (46) played a crucial knock towards the end of the innings.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (4/31) was the pick of the South Africa bowlers while Duanne Olivier (3/64) and Kagiso Rabada (3/64) also played their part in wrapping up Indian innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64).

South Africa 1st innings: 35 for 1 in 18 overs (Dean Elgar batting 11, Keegan Petersen 14; Mohammad Shami 1/15).

