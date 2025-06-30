Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jun 30 (AP) South Africa set Zimbabwe 537 runs to win the first test after Wiaan Mulder's career-best 147 on Monday.

Zimbabwe was 32-1 at stumps on day three, trailing by 505 runs with two days to go and without concussed opener Brian Bennett. His replacement, Prince Masvaure, was 5 not out.

A solid start by Zimbabwe was spoiled by opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano edging Corbin Bosch to second slip on what turned out to be the last ball of the day.

Zimbabwe has six 500-plus scores in test cricket, most recently last December against Afghanistan at the same Queens Sports Club. But its highest fourth-innings total was 331 in a 2001 loss to New Zealand, also in Bulawayo.

Considering Zimbabwe was out for 251 in the first innings, South Africa already began the day in charge from leading by 216 at 49-1 in the second innings with Mulder 25 not out.

South Africa was reduced to 155-5 in the morning session but Mulder stood firm and his partnership with Kyle Verreynne, worth 104 in 131 balls into the afternoon, diminished Zimbabwe hopes.

Mulder reached his second test century before lunch, the 100 coming from 149 balls.

After 17 boundaries and two sixes, Mulder was out in the afternoon, caught right on the boundary by Kaitano after taking on Wessly Madhevere.

A late 51 from 70 balls by stand-in Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj, the only other 50-plus score in the second innings, pumped up the total to 369 after the first innings was declared on 418-9.

Maharaj was bowled by Wellington Masakadza, who took 4-98. Tanaka Chivanga and Vincent Masekesa got two wickets each. (AP)

