Wiaan Mulder managed to hit his second red-ball hundred for the South Africa national cricket team when the all-rounder slammed a 149-run century in the ongoing ZIM vs SA 1st 2025 on Day 3. Mulder resumed Day 3 with only 25 runs to his name in the second innings, first reached his half-century in 78 balls, and then managed to register his second Test hundred in the final over before lunch on Day 3, where the all-rounder's knock included 13 fours and one six. The all-rounder's maiden Test hundred was against Bangladesh in October 2024 at Chattogram. Prince Masvaure Replaces Brian Bennett As Concussion Sub After the Latter Retires Hurt After Getting Hit By Kwena Maphaka's Bouncer During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Wiaan Mulder Registers Second Test Ton

Class. Composure. Control. 💯🔥 A superb century from Wiaan Mulder, anchoring the innings with elegance and intent. 🇿🇦🏏#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/6KpyaX9Asl — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 30, 2025

