Paarl, Dec 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between South Africa and India here on Thursday.

India innings

Also Read | Zimbabwe Cricket Suspends Two National Players Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta Over Recreational Drug Use.

Rajat Patidar b Burger 22

Sai Sudharsan lbw b Beuran Hendricks 10

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Elected as New President of Wrestling Federation of India.

Sanju Samson c Reeza Hendricks b Williams 108

KL Rahul (c) c Klaasen b Mulder 21

Tilak Varma c Mulder b Maharaj 52

Rinku Singh c Reeza Hendricks b Burger 38

Axar Patel c Mulder b BE Hendricks 1

Washington Sundar c Markram b BE Hendricks 14

Arshdeep Singh not out 7

Avesh Khan not out 1

Extras: (B-1, LB-5, NB-1, W-15) 22

Total: (For 8 wickets in 50 overs) 296

Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-49, 3-101, 4-217, 5-246, 6-255, 7-277, 8-293.

Bowling: Nandre Burger 9-0-64-2, Lizaad Williams 10-0-71-1, Beuran Hendricks 9-0-63-3, Wiaan Mulder 7-0-36-1, Keshav Maharaj 10-2-37-1, Aiden Markram 5-0-19-0. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)