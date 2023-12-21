Paarl, Dec 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between South Africa and India here on Thursday.
India innings
Rajat Patidar b Burger 22
Sai Sudharsan lbw b Beuran Hendricks 10
Sanju Samson c Reeza Hendricks b Williams 108
KL Rahul (c) c Klaasen b Mulder 21
Tilak Varma c Mulder b Maharaj 52
Rinku Singh c Reeza Hendricks b Burger 38
Axar Patel c Mulder b BE Hendricks 1
Washington Sundar c Markram b BE Hendricks 14
Arshdeep Singh not out 7
Avesh Khan not out 1
Extras: (B-1, LB-5, NB-1, W-15) 22
Total: (For 8 wickets in 50 overs) 296
Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-49, 3-101, 4-217, 5-246, 6-255, 7-277, 8-293.
Bowling: Nandre Burger 9-0-64-2, Lizaad Williams 10-0-71-1, Beuran Hendricks 9-0-63-3, Wiaan Mulder 7-0-36-1, Keshav Maharaj 10-2-37-1, Aiden Markram 5-0-19-0. More PTI
