Ranchi, Oct 9 (PTI) South Africa won the toss and elected to bat against hosts India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Both India and South Africa have made two changes from the last match.

India handed all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed his debut in international cricket and also drafted in Washington Sundar in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa have dropped out-of-form regular skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Keshav Maharaj is leading the side in Bavuma's absence.

Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks have come into the visitors' side.

India trail the series 0-1 after losing the first match by nine runs in Lucknow.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. PTI SSC

