New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field against India in the first T20 international of the five-match series here on Thursday.

India have fielded three pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, while Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two spinners in the playing eleven.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik has also been included in the XI.

For South Africa, Aiden Markram missed out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Teams:

India: Rishabh Pant (C), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. PTI

