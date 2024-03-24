Johannesburg [South Africa], March 24 (ANI): South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi raised questions over the Indian Premier League (IPL) allowing two bouncers per over during this season for the first time ever, asking whether someone will think of helping out spinners through some rule changes as well.

Shamsi took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise the question.

Also Read | Ecuador vs Italy, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of ECU vs ITA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Replying to a user's tweet, Shamsi wrote, "Is anyone ever gonna think about helping the spin bowlers out too with some sort of rule changes?"

https://twitter.com/kishoreofficial/status/1771636232822346148

Also Read | IPL 2024: 'India Cricket Got His Fine Gem Back', Says Navjot Singh Sidhu on Rishabh Pant's Return.

For the first time ever, two bouncers are allowed in IPL this year. In 2012, the ICC raised the number of bouncers in ODIs to two per over, however, it was kept at one for T20 international matches.

Shamsi has played just five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in his career, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), taking three wickets.

Shamsi has played two Tests, 51 ODIs and 65 T20Is for South Africa, taking 156 wickets in his international career.

Notably, in the second double-header of IPL 2024 today, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)