Madrid, Mar 18 (AP) Spain coach Luis Enrique dropped David de Gea and included Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on Friday in the squad for upcoming friendly matches against Albania and Iceland.

De Gea played the entire match for Manchester United on Tuesday when the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0 and was eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16.

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: How To Watch IND W vs AUS W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

De Gea was Spain's starter at the 2018 World Cup. He then became a backup to Unai Simón, who helped Spain reach the semifinals of last year's European Championship.

The 26-year-old Raya was born in Barcelona but has played in England for several years. He was at Blackburn before joining Brentford in 2019. Raya will likely be the third-choice goalkeeper behind Simón and Robert Sánchez.

Also Read | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Draw Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Live Telecast of UEL Draw on TV in Indian Time (IST)?.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets was also dropped. Luis Enrique said he wanted to give his captain a rest.

Spain will host Albania in Barcelona on March 26 and Iceland in A Coruña on March 29.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sánchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford) Defenders: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Eric García (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) Midfielders: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Koke Resurrección (Atlético Madrid), Pedri González (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Gavi Páez (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia) Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Pablo Sarabia (Sporting), Álvaro Morata (Juventus), Rául de Tomás (Espanyol), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal). (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)