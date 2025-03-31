New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit wants an evolved society that doesn't spread negativity towards all those sportspersons, who express their personal viewpoint on athlete activism and racism in particular.

Athlete activism has been a contentious issue, with many players using their voice to advocate for social, political, and environmental causes, often at the risk of facing backlash.

Also Read | LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings.

"It's difficult," said the 62-year-old Gullit, a Laureus World Sports Academy member, during a recent interaction when asked if players should speak out about racism.

He cited examples of Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford and Real Madrid's Brazilian talisman Vinicius Junior, who had been publicly humiliated with racist comments in Spanish stadiums during La Liga games.

Also Read | 'MS Dhoni Can't Bat Ten Overs Running Full Stick' CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Opens Up on Ex-Captain's Batting Position in IPL 2025.

"Marcus Rashford (Manchester United and England star)did incredible work for school kids, but he faced backlash. It's sad, but during your career, speaking out often hurts more than it helps. That's why many wait until after retirement.

"Look at Vinícius Jr.—a perfect example. Speaking out is brave, but it shouldn't come with punishment. We need change in that area."

Gullit, himself deeply moved by the anti-apartheid message in reggae music, had dedicated his Ballon d'Or to Nelson Mandela in 1987 but wasn't prepared for the reactions in Italy.

"At the time, I was immersed in reggae and the anti-apartheid message. I'd supported the African National Congress quietly for years. When I won the award, dedicating it to Mandela felt right.

"What I didn't expect was the reaction—especially in Italy, where many didn't know who he was," he recollected on Friday.

"Later, when I met Mandela, he told me they heard about it in prison. They were afraid I'd be punished for it. To hear that, from him, was incredibly emotional. He later invited me to South Africa, where I was awarded a medal and named a Commander of the South African government. I'm extremely proud of that."

"Ronaldo's work ethic, longevity is incredible"

==================================

Last year, reports emerged of Gullit criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo for his poor performance in the Euros. However, Gullit refuted the claims and praised Ronaldo, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star now playing for Al-Nassr.

"That quote wasn't from me—I never said that. I didn't even appear on TV during that time," he said. "For me, Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend. His work ethic, his longevity, and his ongoing value to Portugal are incredible."

Gullit, who became a Laureus World Sports Academy member in 2017, was the captain of The Netherlands team that won the 1988 Euro Football Championship and also scored the opening goal. His best days in club football was spent at AC Milan along with his illustrious colleagues Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard.

Reflecting on his experience, Gullit said: "It's been an honour. Being invited to join the Executive Committee was special, but the most powerful moments have come through the work on the ground—going to Hong Kong, Soweto, and other places where we use sport to uplift kids and communities. You feel like you're giving something back."

"In Hong Kong, we're helping kids in a concrete city where outdoor sport is hard to access. In Soweto, I've run sessions for children who don't even have matching shoes—but the light in their eyes when they play... that's unforgettable. That's what Laureus is all about: using sport as a tool for change."

The 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, the most prestigious honours in sport, will be announced in Madrid on April 21.

Talking about the Laureus nominees, Gullit said: "Spanish sport is flying—Real Madrid, the Spanish national team, and young talents like Jamal are dominating. They've been nominated for Team and Breakthrough awards—and rightly so.

"Max Verstappen (Formula One), too, has been outstanding. I know him well—we've even done some commercials together. He's like the Maradona of Formula 1. His performance in that rain-soaked race where he came from 14th to win—that's legendary."

"Then there's Sifan Hassan, a fellow Dutch star. She's up for Sportswoman of the Year after her marathon wins and Olympic medals. It's incredible what the Dutch athletes have achieved this year."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)