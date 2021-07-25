New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1830hours:

*A wrap of India's performance at the Olympics on Sunday.

*Report of first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Indian shooting contingent draws blank for second day running, rifle scores worrying

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) The fancied Indian shooting team drew a blank for the second day running in the Tokyo Olympics here, with a major weapon malfunction leading to a heartbreaking exit for the young Manu Bhaker in the women's 10 air pistol event.

Listless India take 1-7 hammering from Australia in Olympic men's hockey

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team was pummelled 1-7 by world number one Australia in their second pool A match of the Olympic Games here on Sunday, a morale-shattering loss that exposed every possible chink in the side's armour.

Manu loses nearly 20 minutes due to technical snag, misses final spot in Olympics

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) A major malfunction in her pistol cost Indian shooting ace Manu Bhaker dearly as she lost nearly 20 minutes during her qualifications, leading to a heartbreaking exit from the women's 10m air pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.

Mary Kom enters Olympic pre-quarters, Manish bows out after hard-fought loss in opening round

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) powered into the Olympics' pre-quarterfinals with a superb tactical victory over Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia but Manish Kaushik's (63kg) Games debut ended in disappointment following a hard-fought opening-round loss here on Sunday.

Maana Patel finishes second in heat, fails to reach semifinals

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel's Olympic campaign came to an end as the two youngsters failed to qualify for the semifinals of their respective events here on Sunday.

Medal-winning athletes allowed 30-second smile for photo op at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) The medal-winning athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will now be able to sport a wide smile for the shutterbugs after the IOC updated its protocol on Sunday, allowing them to remove their masks for 30 seconds during the podium ceremony.

Angad Bajwa has finals in sight, placed 11th after 3 rounds

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa missed two targets out of 75 to be placed 11th on count back at the end of the third round in men's skeet qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.

Indian archers look to hit restart button after mixed pair debacle

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Indian archers would look to make amends of a forgettable start to their Tokyo Olympics campaign when the men's team takes the field for the elimination round here on Monday.

Manika rises to the occasion, Sathiyan crumbles under pressure

Tokyo, July 25 (PTI) India's table tennis star Manika Batra made a stunning comeback against world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women's singles third round but G Sathiyan succumbed to the pressure on his Olympic debut to exit the men's singles competition here on Sunday.

Tokyo Games: India's lone gymnast Pranati Nayak fails to qualify for All Round finals

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) India's lone gymnast at Tokyo Olympics, Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the All Round finals of Artistic Gymnastics competition here on Sunday.

Sindhu makes winning start at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Reigning world champion P V Sindhu made a dominating start to her Olympic campaign, thrashing Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in straight games in the women's singles group J match here on Sunday.

I've been working on my aggression and technique: Sindhu

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu on Sunday said she has worked on her aggression in the past five years and promised a very "different" version of herself after making a winning start at the ongoing Olympics.

Soldier of his country: Iran's Olympic champion shooter is hospital nurse too, served in COVID wards

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) He calls himself a soldier of his country and Iran's newly-crowned 10m air pistol men's Olympic champion Javad Foroughi certainly lives up to that proclamation, having served as a hospital nurse in COVID-19 wards in the run-up to the Games.

Sania-Ankita pair knocked out of Tokyo Games

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Sania Mirza and debutant Ankita Raina were knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics despite dominating a large part of their women's doubles opener against Ukrainian twin sisters Nadiia and Liudmyla Kichenok, here on Sunday. PTI

