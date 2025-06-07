Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Saurashtra Pro T20 League on Saturday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Gujarat's Rajkot.

The league, exclusively featuring players from the Saurashtra region, aims to unearth and nurture local cricketing talent.

Speaking at the launch, Mandaviya highlighted the significance of the tournament in creating opportunities for regional players.

"Saurashtra Cricket Association is organizing Saurashtra Pro T-20 League and only people from Saurashtra will play in this league," he said.

He emphasized that the platform would act as a stepping stone for players to reach higher levels of the game.

"Players from Saurashtra will be ready to play IPL (Indian Premier League) and international matches," the minister noted, expressing confidence in the region's cricketing potential.

Mandaviya also praised the growing enthusiasm for cricket in the region.

"There is a very good atmosphere for playing cricket in Saurashtra," he remarked, appreciating the efforts of the Saurashtra Cricket Association for their commitment to grassroots development.

The Saurashtra Pro T20 League is expected to provide invaluable match experience to emerging cricketers and serve as a pipeline for future stars from the region.

The tournament will be held at the renowned Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Five teams will compete for the title, including Anmol Kings Halar, Aryan Sorath Lions, Dita Gohilwad Titans, Zalawad Strikers, and JMD Kutch Riders. SPTL 2025 will be played from June 7 to 20 and will have around 21 matches, including the final. (ANI)

