New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Sports Schedule for September 15, Thursday
*India vs England, 3rd WT20I at Bristol.
*Duleep Trophy semifinals from 9:30 AM IST.
*India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd Unofficial Test
*Other stories related to India and international cricket
FOOTBALL:
*131st edition of Durand Cup.
*61st edition of Subroto Cup.
*Stories related to international football.
TENNIS:
*Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament in Chennai
GOLF:
Indians taking part in various tournaments across the world.
