New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Sports Schedule for September 15, Thursday

*India vs England, 3rd WT20I at Bristol.

*Duleep Trophy semifinals from 9:30 AM IST.

*India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd Unofficial Test

*Other stories related to India and international cricket

FOOTBALL:

*131st edition of Durand Cup.

*61st edition of Subroto Cup.

*Stories related to international football.

TENNIS:

*Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament in Chennai

GOLF:

Indians taking part in various tournaments across the world.

