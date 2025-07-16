Shenzhen [China], July 16 (ANI): The Indian basketball team marched into the semi-final qualifiers at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Division B after beating Tahiti 78-55 in its final Group A match here on Wednesday.

Sreekala Rani, with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, was India's top performer in the match played at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre, as per Olympics.com.

Moina Michelle Tuieinui-Le Beherec (15 points and 10 rebounds) managed a double and was Tahiti's standout player in the contest.

Sreekala Rani opened the scoring with a two-point layup, but India, world No. 15 in the FIBA basketball rankings, failed to exert their dominance in the early exchanges as the unranked Tahiti went toe-to-toe.

However, with the score reading 15-12, the script changed. India scored 10 unanswered points after that and took a 25-13 lead at the opening quarter hooter.

The Indian team extended its lead to 46-25 at half-time before a fairly even third period saw the score at 61-40. India. However, edged the final quarter to drive home the win.

Courtesy of the victory, India also finished second in Group A with five points, one behind Chinese Taipei, who defeated Kazakhstan 91-47 earlier in the day to seal the top spot and a direct entry into the semi-finals.

The Indian basketball team, meanwhile, will face the third-placed team from Group B in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Division B semi-final qualifiers on Friday.

India is returning to the FIBA Women's Asia Cup fold after a four-year absence.

They missed the 2023 edition following their relegation from Division A in 2021 and are now competing in Division B at this year's continental championship.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, are competing in Division B of the 31st FIBA Women's Asia Cup. India were drawn in Group A with Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei and Tahiti.

After round robin matches, the two group toppers qualify directly for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams from each group advance to the semi-final qualifiers, which decide the other two spots in the semis.

The team that eventually wins the Division B final will be promoted to Division A for the next edition. (ANI)

