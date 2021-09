Dubai, Sep 22 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Capt), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

