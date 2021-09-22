The Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to play against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. This is the 33rd match of the IPL 2021. In this article, we shall provide you with live updates of the game but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. Both teams have quite contrasting fortunes in the IPL 2021. While the Orange Army sits at the bottom of the table, we have Delhi Capitals who have done extremely well in the tournament so far. How To Watch DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Rishabh Pant's men are placed on number two of the points table. Team Delhi Capitals enters the game with a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings. On the other hand, team SRH suffered from several issues in their camp including a change in captaincy, axing David Warner from the playing XI and furthermore even a few COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. All this resulted in their performance and they lost their last game to the Rajasthan Royals by 55 runs.

Having played seven matches, team SRH has registered a win only in one match. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals has played eight games and they have won six. The last time the two teams met each other, the teams provided a cracker of a contest as we had a Super Over being conducted and Rishabh Pant's men had won the game. In this game, we could also witness the comeback of Shreyas Iyer. Stay tuned to this space for all live updates of the game.