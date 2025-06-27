Colombo (Sri Lanka), Jun 27 (AP) Sri Lanka closed in on an innings victory in the second test at stumps on the third day Friday, needing to take four more wickets with a 96-run second innings lead.

Bangladesh was 115-6 at close of play having conceded a 211-run first innings lead to Sri Lanka, which was dismissed for 458 in the first innings. Bangladesh made 247 runs in the first innings after winning the toss on the opening day.

Anamul Haque (19), Shadman Islam (12), Mominul Haque (15), captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (26), Mushfiqur Rahim (26) and Mehedy Hasan Miraz (11) were all dismissed before they could take a start in their second innings.

Litton Das was batting on 13.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva (2-13) and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya (2-47) shared the bowling honors.

Earlier, opening batter Pathum Nissanka scored more than 150 runs for a second consecutive test match and Kusal Mendis scored a quick 84 off 87 deliveries to extend Sri Lanka's lead after Bangladesh threatened to claw back into the match taking four wickets in the first session.

Sri Lanka resumed on the third day at 290-2 with Nissanka unbeaten on 146 batting with night watchman Jayasuriya. They reached 401 for six at the lunch break.

Nissanka followed his 187 in the first test in Galle with a brilliant 158 which included 19 boundaries off 254 deliveries in an innings lasting more than six hours.

A second new ball taken by Bangladesh after 80 overs on Friday produced quick results when Nissanka stepped out and played a defensive shot against left-arm spinner Taijul Islam which resulted in a straight-forward catch to Haque at short cover.

Taijul returned to dismiss Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva (7) cheaply. His sliding delivery went straight and trapped de Silva lbw.

Jayasuriya was out for 10 after occupying the crease for 39 balls in 75 minutes, making good of his role in shielding the regular batters overnight. Jayasuriya was caught at slip by Miraz off fast bowler Nahid Rana.

Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis shared a 49-run partnership in trying to stall a potential slide before offspin bowler Nayeem Hasan bowled Kamindu Mendis for 33.

Kusal Mendis hit two elegant sixes and eight boundaries as he stretched Sri Lanka's lead while shielding the tailenders. He was run out trying to steal a second run and retain the strike.

Taijul took five for 131, his 17th five-wicket haul in an innings.

The first test in Galle ended in a draw. (AP)

