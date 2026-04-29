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Agency News Agency News Sports News | Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva and His Team Resign from Position Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva has resigned from his post with immediate effect, the board confirmed in an official statement on Wednesday.

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva has resigned from his post with immediate effect, the board confirmed in an official statement on Wednesday.

According to the SLC media release, the entire leadership structure of the board, including office bearers and members of the Executive Committee, has also stepped down as part of the decision.

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"The President of Sri Lanka Cricket, Shammi Silva, has tendered his resignation from the post, effective today. Along with him, the office bearers and members of the Executive Committee of the SLC have also submitted their resignations," the statement said.

The resignations have been formally communicated to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage.

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"This decision has been formally communicated to His Excellency President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sunil Kumara Gamage," the SLC media release added.

The development marks a major administrative shake-up in Sri Lanka Cricket, though no immediate reason for the collective resignations has been officially disclosed.

Shammi Silva first took charge as SLC President in February 2019, replacing Thilanga Sumathipala, who had also faced corruption-related allegations during his tenure. Although Silva was initially considered close to Sumathipala, he gradually strengthened his hold on the role and went on to serve four consecutive terms, with three of those elections going unopposed.

According to ESPNcricinfo, during his seven-year tenure, while the men's and women's teams secured Asia Cup titles, consistent success has remained elusive. The men's team suffered a sharp dip in its ranking, as well as deflating exits at the 2023 ODI World Cup (finishing ninth) and the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups - the latter co-hosted by Sri Lanka. And even the appointment of Gary Kirsten as head coach of the men's team earlier this month has failed to quell demands for a leadership change. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)