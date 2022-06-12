Kandy [Sri Lanka], June 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka team on Saturday created history by scoring 59 runs off 17 balls in a successful run chase against Australia in the third and final T20I in Kandy.

The team scored 59 runs in the last 17 balls to register a new record in T20 Internationals. This is the most number of runs scored in the last three overs by any team to win a T20I game.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka smashed 54 runs off just 25 balls to script a massive record and power his team to four wickets win over visitors.

Australia were measured in their reaction to Dasun Shanaka's almost single-handed effort to score the 59 runs Sri Lanka required from the final three overs of the third T20I. Dasun's knock of unbeaten 54 runs was decorated with five fours and four sixes.

The right-handed batter completely hammered Josh Hazlewood for 20 runs off 4 balls in the 18th over of the game and it was the miraculous turning point for Sri Lanka. Along with Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne also remained unbeaten on 14 off 10 balls.

Talking about the match, Australia batted first and put a total of 176/5 in 20 overs all thanks to the crucial knocks of David Warner (39), Steven Smith (37*) and Marcus Stoinis (38).

Chasing 177, Sri Lanka was struggling to bat till the skipper Dasun came out to bat and smashed Australian bowlers all around the ground. Dasun led from the front and the whole Stadium burst in joy once the thrilling victory shot was hit.

However, Australia clinched the T20I series by 2-1. Both teams will square off in the five-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday in Pallekele. (ANI)

