The All England Club Championships or simply the Wimbledon Championships is the oldest and the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. The most awaited grass-court Grand Slam Wimbledon 2022 is just around the corner. There's been plenty of amazing Wimbledon Finals from both the men and women. From Federer vs Nadal to Venus Williams vs Lindsay Davenport, let's take a look at some of the most thrilling finals of Wimbledon.

1. Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, 2008

Star names, quality, drama, suspense... the final of the Wimbledon 2008 had all ingredients of a blockbuster. The King of Clay tamed Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7 to win his first Wimbledon trophy.

2. Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray, 2013

England's Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon title and ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's winner with a straight-sets win over world number one Novak Djokovic. The Scot converted his fourth championship point in a thrilling final game to prevail 6-4 7-5 6-4 and clinch his second major title.

3. Lindsay Davenport vs Venus Williams, 2005

This epic battle between the two grates Lindsay Davenport and Venus Williams remains the longest Wimbledon women's final at two hours 45 minutes. Venus Williams claimed her third singles title at the All England Club with a victory over fellow American Lindsay Davenport by 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 9-7.

4. Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, 2019

The final of the Wimbledon 2019 was brutal, and it was a brutal day for Federer and his supporters. For four hours and 57 minutes, they played side by side in the land of lost chances, before the world No 1 brought bewilderment close to winning by the unique scoreline: 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3).

5. Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams, 2004

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams provided tennis fans with a great battle at 2004 Wimbledon. The 17-year-old Sharapova herself to the tennis world at the Wimbledon by thumping win over champion Williams 6-1 6-4 in straight sets.