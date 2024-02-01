Colombo, Feb 1 (PTI) Sri Lanka will host the annual general meeting of the International Cricket Conference in July, sports minister Harin Fernando said on Thursday.

The announcement comes days after the world governing body lifted the suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Match Free Live Telecast on TV in India With Time in IST?.

The suspension cost Sri Lanka the opportunity to host the Under-19 World Cup which is currently underway in South Africa.

"Sri Lanka gets to host the ICC AGM from July 19-22 in Colombo. This will be a great boost for Sri Lanka with regards to cricket and tourism," Fernando, who is also the minister of tourism, said in a statement.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of HFC vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

SLC was suspended in November for not meeting its ICC Member obligations, specifically, failing to independently manage its affairs and prevent government interference in the governance, regulation, and administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

Afterward, Roshan Ranasinghe, the predecessor of Fernando, took action by appointing an interim committee, alleging corruption within the current administration led by Shammi Silva at SLC.

Citing audit queries on SLC accounts by the national audit, Ranasinghe appointed an interim committee headed by the former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

The ICC termed Ranasinghe's action to politically appoint an interim committee a serious breach of the ICC governance rules.

The ICC on Sunday lifted the suspension after Fernando had taken action in December to annul the gazette issued by Ranasinghe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)