Kingston [Jamaica], February 2 (ANI): After his heroic performance in the Gabba Test against Australia gave West Indies its first win on Australian soil in more than two decades, pacer Shamar Joseph has been rewarded the International retainer contract by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The pacer received an upgrade from his current Franchise contract to an International retainer contract. Shamar, who took seven wickets in the second innings to help the West Indies win by eight runs, had previously been on a franchise deal.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) proudly announces the upgrade of Shamar Joseph from his current Franchise contract to a CWI International retainer contract. This decision comes in recognition of Joseph's outstanding performance and invaluable contribution to the recent historic victory against Australia on their home soil in Brisbane, marking Australia's first defeat to the West Indies since 1997," CWI said in an official statement.

Last Sunday, Joseph shocked the cricket world by taking 7 for 68 and leading the West Indies to a historic Test victory over Australia at the Gabba. His effort followed a historic five-wicket haul in his first Test match in Adelaide, where he dismissed Steven Smith with the opening delivery of the match.

Miles Bascombe, West Indies' Director of Cricket, stated that the new deal underlined the young pacer's promise and bright future.

"Shamar's elevation to a CWI International retainer contract reflects his potential and the bright future ahead for West Indies cricket. We have also offered Chemar Holder a franchise contract as we double down on securing the best fast-bowling talent available. We are excited to see both men continue to excel," Bascombe said in an official statement.

Joseph bowled an awe-inspiring stint in the second Test in Brisbane, despite sustaining a toe injury off a Mitchell Starc yorker. He took seven wickets for 68 runs, including a six-wicket haul in a ten-over session that significantly changed the game's momentum.

His blistering speed, which peaked at 150 km/h, shredded the Australian batting order, leading to the West Indies' first Test victory on Australian territory in 27 years. Joseph's effort was vital in tying the series 1-1. (ANI)

