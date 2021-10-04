New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Olympians Udayan Mane and SSP Chawrasia, along with the seasoned duo of Shiv Kapur and Jyoti Randhawa, will compete at the TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup here from Tuesday.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 70 lakh and marks the PGTI's return to the Delhi Golf Course with a full-field event after seven years.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain.

The Pro-Am event will be held on October 9.

The tournament is a 72-hole stroke-play competition with the cut to be declared after 36 holes. The top-50 players and ties will make the cut for the last two rounds.

The event is a part of the international golfing calendar with Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points allocated to it.

The top 5 finishers at the event will earn OWGR points.

"...this new event which is a major step in helping Indian professional golf and PGTI bounce back after the six-month break caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.

"The newly redesigned DGC will pose its own set of challenges for the professionals which will add to the excitement of the event," he added.

A golf clinic will be held by PGTI on Wednesday during which Chawrasia and Kapur will share tips on the nuances of the game with DGC members.

