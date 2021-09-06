St. Kitts & Nevis, Sep 6 (PTI) Trinbago Knight Riders made its way back into the top four with a seven-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Opting to field, Trinbago bowlers ran through the Jamaica top order as the latter could manage 144/7 in the 20 overs. In reply, Trinbago reached the target with 17 balls to spare.

Jamaica got off to a poor start with five wickets falling in the Powerplay. By the halfway stage of the innings, they had mustered just 34 runs.

However, Carlos Brathwaite (58) and Imad Wasim (42) managed to rebuild the innings, adding 83 from 64 balls.

While chasing, Trinbago overcame a rain delay. They were also aided by several fielding lapses.

Lendl Simmons (70) returned to form as Trinbago easily chased the 145-run target.

In the other match, St Lucia Kings beat St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the second time in less than 24 hours, this time by six wickets.

The Patriots led by stand-in captain Chris Gayle won the toss and chose to bat first. But Kings spinners Jeavor Royal and Samit Patel were in full flow, bowling out the opposition for 118.

The Patriots lost their two explosive batsmen Evin Lewis and Gayle early. Youngster Royal was the stand out bowler for the Kings with three wickets, while Patel was the most economical.

Despite losing Fletcher in the first ball of the innings, the Kings still had the dangerous Faf du Plessis, who raced to 22 off 14 balls, before being caught out.

The in-form Roston Chase ended up seeing his side home with a superb unbeaten half century, this time in 36 balls, his third in a row at this year's CPL.

The Kings chased their target in the 16th over as the powerful Tim David helped them get over the line with a rapid 18 runs off 7 balls.

