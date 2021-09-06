Kim Sharma and former tennis ace Leander Paes are officially dating, according to a social media post shared by the Bollywood actress. The rumours about Kim and Paes' relationship have been doing the rounds for a long time and the actress put an end to the speculations by confirming her relationship status with a picture she shared on Instagram. Is Kim Sharma Dating Tennis Star Leander Paes? Cosy Pictures From Their Goa Holiday Go Viral.

In the image, Kim and Paes are seen posing. The former tennis player is lovingly looking at her while the Mohabbatein actress is smiling at the camera. For the caption, the 41-year-old actress dropped an evil eye and girl heart boy emoji. Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Papped Together in Mumbai After Their Cosy Goa Trip (View Pic).

Check Out Kim Sharma's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, Paes was previously married to model Rhea Pillai.

