Ranchi, Jul 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Manipur and Gujarat emerged winners on the opening day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship here on Thursday.

In the first match of the tournament, Himachal defeated Rajasthan 7-0 in Division ‘C', while in the second match Assam beat Goa 7-1 in another match.

Telangana drew 2-2 draw against Jammu & Kashmir.

Karnataka defeated Kerala 3-1, while Manipur won 3-0 against Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in Division 'B'

In the last match of the day, Gujarat blanked Bengal 3-0.

