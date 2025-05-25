Gumi (South Korea), May 25 (PTI) Adille J Sumariwalla, Vice President of World Athletics and former president of the Athletics Federation of India, was conferred with the Asian Athletics Leadership Gold Pin at the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) Congress here on Sunday.

The award was presented by AAA President General Dahlan Al Hamad at the Congress, held ahead of the Asian Athletics Championships, which begins in here on May 27.

Sumariwalla, who now serves as the spokesperson of AFI, was recognised for his contributions to the growth and leadership of athletics in the continent.

