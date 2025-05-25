Arsenal are destined to finish second in the points table while Southampton are all set to drop down to the second division in England hence their match up this evening at St Mary’s is more about going through the motions. Gunners have had yet another season where they could have achieved so much but ended up trophy less. The Mikel Arteta project has a lot of fan following for his brand of football but the team not winning anything of significance has let him down. Their opponent for the day Southampton never quiet took off this campaign and have been by far the worst Premier League side for sometime now. Arsenal Set To Sign Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi On Long-Term Deal: Report.

Southampton will be without the services of Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters and Taylor Harwood-Bellis for the game. Cameron Archer will play as the target man upfront for the home side while Tyler Dibling and Matheus Fernandes are the two attacking midfielders. Yukinari Sugawara is likely to be given a chance to play in the defence. Arsenal will be without the services of key player William Saliba, who is struggling with a hamstring problem. Mikel Merino continues to be the false nine in absence of injured strikers while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will be the pick for the two wide players slot. Jorginho playing his last game for Arsenal will start for the visitors as the defensive midfielder while Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will be contributing in attack.

When is Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

In a blockbuster clash, Arsenal will square off against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 18. The Southampton vs Arsenal match is set to be played at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England and starts at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Arsenal Win UEFA Women's Champions League 2024-25; Edges Past Barcelona 1-0 in Summit Clash to Clinch Title.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Arsenal vs Newcastle online viewing options, readers can scroll below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Arsenal are a quality team and they should secure an easy 0-2 win.

