Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Indian talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri announced his wife's pregnancy in a unique way as he once again turned out to be the game-changer for the Indian team against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium on Monday.

India continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup by clinching victory with Chhetri's moment of magic in the 81st minute of the game.

Chhetri's finish stole three points away but it was his celebration that stole the hearts of the Indian fans. As soon as he found the back of the net with his left foot finish, he picked up the ball and put it inside his jersey and did the baby celebration with cameras capturing his wife.

After the match, Chhetri announced that they are expecting a baby, "Me and my wife are expecting a baby, I would like to share this with the whole world."

Chhetri's strike took India to the finals of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 in a match that was likely to end in a goalless draw. India dominated Vanuatu for 80 minutes, and the Men in Blue found themselves on level terms with the opposition. The hosts created countless opportunities but lacked the cutting edge in the final half of the pitch.

It was the veteran striker's experience that took India across the finish line. This victory marked the Indian team's seventh straight victory on their home soil, a run that is built on the back of strong defensive performances. In their last seven games, India has managed to keep six clean sheets.

Earlier in the day, Mongolia squared off against Lebanon with hopes of keeping their winning streak alive. However, things didn't pan out as they thought it would. Mongolia were held to a goalless draw after a gritty defensive display, which meant three points for India were enough to seal their final berth. India, now top of the table with six points, will next play second-placed Lebanon on Thursday, June 15. (ANI)

