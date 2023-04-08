Manjeri (Kerala) [India], April 8 (ANI): Group D at Super Cup 2023 consists of the current Indian Super League (ISL) League Shield Winners, a team who were the ultimately beaten finalists in the 2019 Super Cup and two teams who are ready to go all guns blazing to get a fourth match in the competition.

Having won the League Shield this season, Mumbai City FC will now hope to add the Super Cup to their trophy cabinet. Chennaiyin FC will continue their hunt for a long-awaited Super Cup trophy when they take on NorthEast United FC in their opening game.

On the other hand, the Highlanders will look to revive their season after a disappointing campaign in the ISL. After a courageous display in the qualifying round, I-League side Churchill Brothers will look to make their efforts count in the group stages.

Mumbai City FC have rediscovered their confidence with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Club Playoffs. They don't need any more motivation to add to their trophy haul.

The Islanders will head into the tournament with an all-Indian squad. Des Buckingham's side will feature a fine blend of experienced heads and young sensations. Rahul Bheke will lead the side that embraces a well-built domestic unit that has been the core of Mumbai City FC in recent years.

The domestic contingent of Mumbai City FC played a significant role in their record-breaking ISL season and they would like to reiterate the same in the Super Cup.

Beaten finalists last term, Chennaiyin FC will have their tails up for this Super Cup. They showed glimpses of real threats during their league campaign but failed to qualify for the knockouts due to a lack of consistency and injuries to key players.

Abdenasser El Khayati will be crucial for the Marina Machans as the Dutch midfielder is the linchpin of their attack. Apart from him, Chennaiyin FC also has Ghanian forward Kwame Karikari and midfield marshal Julius Duker to rely on. Captain Anirudh Thapa will also play an important role in the attack.

Thomas Brdaric's side could seriously threaten Mumbai City FC's odds of topping the group if they play up to their potential.

The ISL 2022-23 season didn't go as expected for NorthEast United FC, as they finished at the rock-bottom of the points table with only one win from 20 games. They will now be heading to the Super Cup, hoping to get over the pain of the league competition.

The Highlanders will look to use their physicality to counter the technical superiority of the opponents. Wilmar Jordan Gil has the highest goal threat in the squad while Romain Philippoteaux will play the creative role.

NorthEast United FC could make this an interesting group and have the ability to do the unthinkable. They will have their chance to put those demons to bed when they return to action on April 11. (ANI)

