The group stage of Hero Super Cup 2023 is all set to start on Saturday, April 8. On the opening day of this tournament, two matches are set to take place at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. In the first match of the day, former champions Bengaluru FC will be locking horns with Sreenidi Deccan FC. The Group A match has a starting time of 5:30 IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be the first time, these two teams will feature against each other and fans can expect a very competitive opening match. Meanwhile, those who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast of the Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC match can find it below. I-League Clubs Participating in Super Cup 2023, Express Disappointment Over No Live Telecast of Play-Off Qualifiers.

After a very poor start, Bengaluru FC turned around their season with consecutive victories and qualified for the Indian Super League 2023 final. However, they failed to get past ATK Mohun Bagan and finished as runners-up. Bengaluru possess a star-studded squad and are clearly the favourite in this match. Simon Grayson's team will be hoping for a good start to complete a domestic cup double.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi have also showed their potential in the recently concluded I-League 2022-23 season. After being in the race for the most part, they finished as the runners-up. Sreenidi then defeated NEROCA FC 4-2 in the playoff stage to qualify for the Super Cup 2022-23. Rilwan Hassan scored a brace while David Castaneda and Faysal Shayesteh netted one each. A win against BFC will give them a very good start in the Super Cup 2022-23.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Bengaluru FC will kick start their Hero Super Cup 2022-23 campaign against Sreenidi Deccan FC on Saturday, April 8. The game will start at 5:00 pm IST at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Goa Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between Bengaluru FC and Sreendii Deccan will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Syed Sabir Pasha, Former India International, Joins As AIFF Technical Director.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

