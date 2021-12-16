London [UK], December 16 (ANI): Sussex Cricket on Thursday announced that it has agreed to Ben Brown's request to be released from his contract with the club.

Commenting on the decision, Sussex Cricket Chief Executive, Rob Andrew in an official release said: "Ben had two seasons remaining on his contract and, as you'd expect with a player of his quality, was very much a part of our plans for the future. We've tried hard to find a way forward that keeps him at the club and until very recently thought that would be something we could achieve. However, it's now clear that Ben is set on a change, and it would be in nobody's interests to keep him at Sussex against his will."

Also Read | Kanika Layak, National shooter, Dies by Suicide; Was Gifted Rifle by Sonu Sood in March This Year.

"Despite hoping it wouldn't be necessary, once Ben first mentioned that he was feeling unsettled it was only prudent that we began exploring potential replacements for next summer. We will have some news on that front very shortly," he added.

Ben himself has issued the following statement: "As this chapter of my career draws to a close, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Sussex for the opportunities I have been afforded over a twenty-two-year association with club. Since I was first selected as an eleven-year-old I have made life-long friends, travelled the world, and made memories for life playing cricket for Sussex.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG Ashes 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner Shine in Dominant Display.

"To have had the opportunity to play as much as I have for my home club makes me immensely proud and I am hugely grateful to everyone at Sussex over the years who have helped turn my dreams into a reality. I am also thankful for the opportunity to become Club Captain, a job that gave me immense pride and pleasure to do, and I look forward to returning to Hove in the future to reflect on seeing my name on the captain's board, alongside so many great names of Sussex Cricket," he added.

After graduating from the club's youth pathway, Ben Brown made his first team debut for Sussex in 2007. Since then, he has made 318 appearances across all formats, scoring 10,843 runs, taking 543 catches and executing 40 stumpings.

Ben also captained Sussex in Championship and one-day cricket for four years after being appointed during the 2017 season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)