Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Top-seed PV Sindhu on Saturday stormed into the women's finals of the ongoing Syed Modi International 2022 here in Lucknow.

At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, the Indian shuttler defeated Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-11 in the semi-final clash that lasted for minutes.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Venezia, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The 26-year-old Sindhu came out all guns blazing in the semi-final clash and she took the first game comprehensively 21-11, and she was just one more game away from progressing to the finals.

The Russian opponent retired in the second game and as a result, Sindhu progressed to the finals of the tournament.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Earlier, Sindhu had outclassed the sixth-seed Supanida Katethong 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a quarterfinal clash that lasted for one hour and five minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)