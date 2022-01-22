Chennaiyin FC would take on NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter at the Fatorda Stadium on January 21, Saturday. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Marina Machans have had the better of the Highlanders earlier this season, clinching a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture and they would be more and willing to emulate that same performance, piling more misery on Khalid Jamil's side, who find themselves at the rock bottom of the standings. Chennaiyin FC would be able to enter the top three if they successfully secure all three points against NorthEast United. Subhash Bhowmick, Former India Footballer and Coach, Passes Away

Jamil's side, however, would only be able to lift themselves from the 11th spot if they somehow manage to beat the former champions. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on January 22, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

