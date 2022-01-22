Inter Milan have the chance to open up a 5 point gap at the top of the table when they host Venezia in the Italian Serie A. AC Milan shock loss to Spezia in the last matchday has benefited Inter and they can now try and push on in defense of the league title. The drab draw against Atalanta was a rare occasion when the Nerazzurri’s famed attack failed to fire. With Venezia struggling at 17th in the points table and without a win in their last five matches, the situation is ideal for the home team to push on in the title race. Inter Milan versus Venezia will be streamed on Voot app from 10:30 PM IST. Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof To Miss Premier League 2021–22 Match Against West Ham After Swede’s House Got Burgled During Brentford Clash

Edin Dzeko should start for Inter Milan with manager Simone Inzaghi looking to freshen things. The veteran forward will have Lautaro Martinez as his striker partner with the latter acting as a glue between midfield and attacking third. Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Nicolo Barella in midfield make up for a fascinating trio and their work rate and passing skills is exemplary. Stefano Sensi is an important option off the bench for Inter Milan after his exploits in midweek against Empoli.

Sergio Romero, Ridgeciano Haps and Dennis Johnsen are ruled out for Venezia with injuries and Michael Svoboda is suspended. Venezia have 15 members confirmed as coronavirus positive which includes players and members of the coaching staff. David Okereke, Thomas Henry and Mattia Aramu make up the front three for the visitors. Antonio Vacca has the tough task of getting hold of the midfield where he will be up against some world-class players.

Inter Milan vs Venezia match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The game will be held on January 22, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Venezia, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Venezia match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Venezia, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Venezia match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

Inter Milan are overwhelming favourites to win the contest and we could very well see a goal fest from the home team.

