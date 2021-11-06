Sharjah, Nov 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup match between England and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa Innings:

Reeza Hendricks b Ali 2

Quinton de Kock c Roy b Rashid 34

Rassie van der Dussen not out 94

Aiden Markram not out 52

Extras: (B-1 LB-3 W-3) 7

Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs)

189

Fall of wickets: 1/15 2/86

Bowling: Moeen Ali 4-0-27-1, Chris Woakes 4-0-43-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-32-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-36-0, Mark Wood 4-0-47-0. More

