Hobart [Australia], October 21 (ANI): West Indies team captain Nicholas Pooran opted to bat after winning the toss against Ireland in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday.

It's a must-win game for both teams as a loss will see them knocked out of the World Cup. West Indies are two-time champions and it will be a huge shock if they exit from the event.

"We are going to bat first, it's a fresh pitch with some sunshine around. We are coming off some good momentum, we need to continue what we have been doing. We spoke as a batting and a bowling unit what we need to do. The straight boundaries are massive here. King is fit, he is back, Brooks misses out," said Pooran after winning the toss.

"After losing the first game, it has become win or die. We'll have to bowl well. Restrict them and chase the target later on. Think the pitch won't change much throughout the 40 overs, it will pretty much remain the same. We are playing with the same XI, no changes," said Irish captain Andrew Balbirine during the toss.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little. (ANI)

