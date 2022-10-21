West Indies gave themselves a lifeline in the T20 World Cup with a win over Zimbabwe in the qualifiers. The team found themselves in trouble on many occasions throughout the game but the team never gave up to finally claim two points. The win certainly would have given the team a lot of confidence which had hit rock bottom after a shock loss against Scotland. Next up for them is a match against Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game has a lot riding on it with Ireland on the same points as West Indies. The Irish boys lost their opening game against Zimbabwe but fought back in style versus Scotland, certainly the game of the tournament so far. There is added pressure on both these teams and it will be interesting to see which team keeps themselves calm. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: Check Updated Super 12 Fixtures After Sri Lanka and Netherlands Qualify from Group A.

Johnson Charles and Rovman Powell top-scored for the West Indies in their previous match but the other batters were largely poor. The middle order had a collapse of sorts and the team will need to improve immensely against Ireland. In terms of bowling, the team did not have the best of starts but up stepped Alzarri Joseph when his side needed him the most. Ireland will do well to play out this talented pacer.

Ireland's chase was historic in many sense against Scotland as they got to 180 despite being 61/4 at one stage. Curtis Campher smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground on his way to a 32-ball 72. If they can bat in a similar fashion against West Indies, they will be really fancying their chances. The Irish bowling particularly at the death is a problem area that needs a quick fix. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated.

When Is West Indies vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The West Indies vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Blundstone Arena on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. The WI vs IRE game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch West Indies vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The WI vs IRE match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch West Indies vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream West Indies vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. West Indies have some experienced players in their ranks that will help them see out Ireland in this game.

