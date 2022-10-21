Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club. The Portugal star earlier reportedly refused to come on as a substitute during Manchester United's match against Tottenham Hotspur and later, walked off the bench and into the tunnel even before the full-time whistle was blown. The incident presumably led to Ronaldo being dropped from the team that is to face Chelsea this weekend in the Premier League. Now, reports have claimed that ten Hag is keen on having the forward leave the club. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Being Dropped From Manchester United’s Squad Against Chelsea, Writes ‘Giving In to the Pressure Is Not an Option’

According to a report in the Mirror, the former Ajax manager wants Ronaldo to leave the club in January, six months before his contract officially expires at Old Trafford. Following Ronaldo's early departure into the tunnel during United's win over Spurs, ten Hag had reportedly stated that he would 'deal' with the player. A report in the Sun claims that Ronaldo might have even played his final match for Manchester United. Ten Hag's decision to drop Ronaldo for the Chelsea match also has reportedly been backed by the Manchester United board.

The relationship between the two have soured following this incident. Manchester United had not let Ronaldo leave the club in the summer transfer window and the player has found it hard to find regular play time under ten Hag, who has mostly used the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a substitute, in the Premier League.

The star forward, who was one of United's best players last season, has started in just two games for the Red Devils this season in the Premier League. He has also scored only two goals so far.

