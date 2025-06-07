Mumbai, June 7: The Indian cricket team has arrived in the United Kingdom for its much-anticipated five-match Test series against England, starting later this month. The series is part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Team India departed for the UK from Mumbai on Friday night. A new-look Indian side will be led by newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill, marking the beginning of a new era following the recent retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. KL Rahul Scores His 19th First Class Century, Achieves Feat During IND A vs ENG Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match.

“It's good to be a part of the Indian cricket team, especially in a Test series. Welcome to the UK,” newcomer Sai Sudharsan said in a video posted by the BCCI on ‘X'.

India Cricket Team Lands in England

Touchdown UK 🛬#TeamIndia have arrived for the five-match Test series against England 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/QK5MMk9Liw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2025

Several Indian players had already reached England as part of the India A squad currently engaged in a three-match unofficial Test series against England Lions. The first Test will be played in Leeds from June 20, followed by matches in Birmingham (July 2–6), Lord's (July 10–14), Manchester (July 23–27), and The Oval (August 4–8).

