KL Rahul Scores His 19th First Class Century, Achieves Feat During IND A vs ENG Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match

As Rohit Sharma has retired, Rahul is all set to have a go at the top of the order for the series. He starts his preparations on a solid note in the India A vs England A second unofficial Test match as he scored a century.

KL Rahul Scores His 19th First Class Century, Achieves Feat During IND A vs ENG Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match
KL Rahul (Photo Credits: @SonySportsNetwork)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 06, 2025 09:23 PM IST

KL Rahul reached England early to look over his preparations for the upcoming India vs England five-match Test series. As Rohit Sharma has retired, Rahul is all set to have a go at the top of the order for the series. He starts his preparations on a solid note in the India A vs England A second unofficial Test match as he scored a century. This is his 19th first class century, he has showed his temperament is all fine and he is set to make the series big. IND A vs ENG Lions: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Take India A to 213/3 at Tea on Day 1 of 2nd Unofficial Test.

KL Rahul Scores His 19th First Class Century

