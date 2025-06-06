KL Rahul Scores His 19th First Class Century, Achieves Feat During IND A vs ENG Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match

KL Rahul reached England early to look over his preparations for the upcoming India vs England five-match Test series. As Rohit Sharma has retired, Rahul is all set to have a go at the top of the order for the series. He starts his preparations on a solid note in the India A vs England A second unofficial Test match as he scored a century. This is his 19th first class century, he has showed his temperament is all fine and he is set to make the series big. IND A vs ENG Lions: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Take India A to 213/3 at Tea on Day 1 of 2nd Unofficial Test.
KL Rahul Scores His 19th First Class Century
- Mr Dependable for India in CT 2025.
- Most runs for DC in IPL 2025.
- Now Hundred for India A.
KL RAHUL - WHAT A PLAYER, ABSOLUTE CLASS. 🙇🌟 pic.twitter.com/P2duB4QTOb
— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh)Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes and Bakrid Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Eid al-Adha Greetings, Photos and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival
- Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes and Eid-ul-Adha Images For Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Bakrid Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival
- Summer Solstice 2025 Wishes: Share Happy First Day of Summer Quotes, Messages and Greetings To Celebrate June Solstice, the Longest Day of the Year