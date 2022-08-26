Dubai [UAE], August 25 (ANI): Team India held a practice session in Dubai on Thursday ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener.

The Men in Blue will start their Asia Cup campaign in a high-octane clash against Pakistan on August 28.

Star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Surkyakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were among the players captured while sweating it out in nets.

The Asian Cricket Council's marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting from August 27 through September 11.

Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. (ANI)

