The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw was held today, August 25 in Istanbul, Turkey. Spanish giants Barcelona have been handed one of the toughest draws in the European tournament. They are set to face their long-term foes Bayern Munich at UCL again. Barca, Bayern, Inter Milan and Victoria Plzen will feature in Group C. The defending champions Real Madrid got easy opponents as they will take on RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in Group F. Premier League Champions Manchester City will be fighting against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in Group G for a place in the knock-out stage. Lionel Messi's PSG will square off against Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa in Group H. UEFA Champions League Draw 2022-23: Barcelona to Face Bayern Munich Again, Manchester City to Meet Borussia Dortmund

UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Ajax Porto Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt Liverpool Atletico Madrid Barcelona Spurs Napoli Bayer Leverkusen Inter Milan Sporting CP Rangers Club Brugge Plzen Marseille

Group E Group F Group G Group H AC Milan Real Madrid Man City PSG Chelsea RB Leipzig Sevilla Juventus Salzburg Shakhtar Donetsk Borussia Dortmund Benfica Dinamo Zagreb Celtic Copenhagen M. Haifa

Top teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich took part in this group stage draw. There was a possibility of a group of death consisting elite teams in one group just like past years of the event. Many are of the view that the Group C consisting teams like Barca, Bayern and Inter Milan is the group of death. Real Madrid are the current champions of UEFA Champions League, having won the European crown for a record 14th time so far. 32 teams participated in this group stage draw. These top European teams have been divided into eight groups. Each groups will have four teams.

