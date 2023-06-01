New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The new jerseys for Team India for Test, ODI and T20I format for the season 2023-24 were finally revealed on Thursday.

The official Instagram handle of Team India and Adidas India, the Men in Blue's kit sponsor, revealed the jersey. The three jerseys were revealed at the Wankhade stadium in Mumbai.

"An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys. #adidasXBCCI#adidasIndiaCricketTeam #ImpossibleIsNothing Designed by @aaquibw," said a post jointly made by Adidas India and Indian team.

Since this is the World Cup year, the Indian team will be seen wearing these jerseys during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will take place in India for the first time ever in its entirety from October-November.

India will also wear the new white jersey during their ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, which will start on June 7 at The Oval, London.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

